Wilbert Lunan

August 7, 1931 - October 19, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Wilbert "Bert" Gordon Lunan died, age 89, on October 19th, 2020, in his home after a long illness.

Born in Leaksville, North Carolina on August 7th, 1931, he was the son of the late John Conroy Lunan and Lillian Way Lunan.

He was a career journalist, writer and editor.

He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Journalism from the University of South Carolina and Southern Illinois University, respectively.

He also served in the United States Air Force.

Surviving are his daughter, Ashley Lunan, his son John Lunan (Lili), his sister Doris Lunan Middleton and brother David Lunan (Beverly). He was also blessed with nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sally, his son Gordon and by his sisters Jacqueline Lunan Lemoyne and Patricia Lunan Freeman.

Because of today's health concerns, the family will keep his memorial service at Shandon Methodist Church private.





