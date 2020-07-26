1/2
Wilbur Coke Smith Jr.
1939 - 2020
Wilbur Coke Smith, Jr., Commander, USN Retired COLUMBIA - Wilbur Coke Smith, Jr., Commander, USN Retired, of Columbia, died on July 4, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC on November 18, 1939 to Ruby Lynn Boatwright and Wilbur Coke Smith, Sr. He was a graduate of The University of South Carolina, Naval ROTC, majoring in Electrical Engineering. He retired from South Carolina Electric and Gas Company after 38 years of service. Wilbur was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Columbia for 40 years, serving in many capacities with commitment and devotion. His passion for Scouting lasted a lifetime, beginning as a young scout earning the Eagle Scout and Pro Deo Et Patria awards and ending as Chairman of the 50th Lutheran Scout Retreat in 2019. Wilbur is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane Tune Smith; sons, Wilbur Coke Smith III (Brooke) of Charleston and David Jonathan Smith (Kim Wendell) of Fuquay-Varina, NC. A service of committal for the family, led by The Rev. Andrew Isenhower, was held on July 8th at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in the Memorial Garden. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, assisted the family. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia SC 29204 or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
