Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur L. Joiner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbur L. Joiner PROSPERITY The funeral service for Wilbur L. Joiner, 83, of Prosperity will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, with Reverend Jimmy Counts, officiating. The interment will follow with full military honors in Bush River Memorial Gardens, his grandsons will be honorary Pallbearers. The family will host a visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Wilbur was born on April 16, 1936, to the late Ben L. Joiner and Ruby Dunn Joiner, he passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Wilbur was a long-time member of Wightman United Methodist Church in Prosperity. Wilbur retired from the Navy after proudly serving 24 years. He later retired from Allied Chemical. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Survivors include, daughters, Beverly Heinly (Gary) of Chapin, Rhonda Thompson (Andy) of Lexington, Wanda Johnson (Keith) of Newberry, Patsy Sealey (Steve) of White Rock; sons, Barney Lee Joiner (Judy) of Prosperity, William D. Joiner (Renee) of Prosperity, Jonathan E. Joiner (Ashley) of Little Mountain; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Those who preceded his in death, besides his parents, his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Frances Joiner, son, Dayton E. Joiner, and granddaughter, Michelle Fogle. Memorials in Mr. Joiner's honor may be directed to Wightman United Methodist Church, 302 North Main Street, Prosperity, SC 29127 or The , 140 Stoneridge Drive,#210, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to

Wilbur L. Joiner PROSPERITY The funeral service for Wilbur L. Joiner, 83, of Prosperity will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, with Reverend Jimmy Counts, officiating. The interment will follow with full military honors in Bush River Memorial Gardens, his grandsons will be honorary Pallbearers. The family will host a visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Wilbur was born on April 16, 1936, to the late Ben L. Joiner and Ruby Dunn Joiner, he passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Wilbur was a long-time member of Wightman United Methodist Church in Prosperity. Wilbur retired from the Navy after proudly serving 24 years. He later retired from Allied Chemical. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Survivors include, daughters, Beverly Heinly (Gary) of Chapin, Rhonda Thompson (Andy) of Lexington, Wanda Johnson (Keith) of Newberry, Patsy Sealey (Steve) of White Rock; sons, Barney Lee Joiner (Judy) of Prosperity, William D. Joiner (Renee) of Prosperity, Jonathan E. Joiner (Ashley) of Little Mountain; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Those who preceded his in death, besides his parents, his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Frances Joiner, son, Dayton E. Joiner, and granddaughter, Michelle Fogle. Memorials in Mr. Joiner's honor may be directed to Wightman United Methodist Church, 302 North Main Street, Prosperity, SC 29127 or The , 140 Stoneridge Drive,#210, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.