Wilbur R. Ross COLUMBIA Wilbur Raymer Ross, 93, of Columbia, died peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Wilson, NC, on February 14, 1926, he was a son of the late John Leslie and Sadie Sallie Shehan Ross. Wilbur moved from Wilson, NC to Baltimore, MD, and following the Great Depression, to Columbia, SC. Wilbur served in the United States Marine Corps, 5th Marine Division, from 1942 until 1945 during World War II. He was a former employee of Fort Jackson in the Small Arms Division for 19 years. Wilbur later worked as a commercial wallcovering contractor and CEO of Ross Wallcovering Company, Inc., for 50 years and was also a partner with Interior Contracting Incorporated. He was a member, Deacon, and past chairman of the Deacon Board at Killian Baptist Church, an associate member and Past Master of Blythewood Masonic Lodge and Worthy Patron of Eastern Star. Wilbur was a member of Dentsville Masonic Lodge, past member and president of the Columbia Chapter of the National Guild of Professional Paper Hangers Guild, as well as the Dentsville Optimist International Club. Survivors include his beloved daughters, Trudy Ross Collins (Don), of North Myrtle Beach and Deborah Ross Shepherd (Leon) of Columbia; grandchildren, Tammy Lynette Collins, Don Garland Collins, II (Jen), Burton Wilbur Collins, Elizabeth Shepherd Wilson (Brock), all of Virginia, Sarah Hood Rodgers (Matt), of Greenville, and Katherine Ashley Hood, of Columbia; 11 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Ellen Walden Ross. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Leona Strickland Ross; daughter, Wilma Ross Hood Reid; and siblings, Earl Gillepsie Ross, Sr., Harold Edgar Ross, John Leslie Ross, Jr., Albert Ashley Ross, and Bobby Alton Ross. The funeral service for Mr. Ross will be held 2 o'clock, Tuesday, October 15th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The Reverends Richard A. Humphries and Chris Reinolds will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Killian Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock at the funeral home. The family invites the members of the Caring and Sharing Sunday School class at Killian Baptist Church to serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Memorials in Mr. Ross' honor may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646; or to the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at

