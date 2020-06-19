Wilbur Wilson COLUMBIA, SC - A graveside service for Wilbur "Buddy" Wilson, 92, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery, Camden, SC. The Rev. Joel Osborne will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to First Baptist Church, 1201 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020. Buddy died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Camden, SC, he was the son of the late George A. and Leila Ray Wilson, and husband of the late Doris Trimnal Wilson. Buddy was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the US Air Force, and was a retired mechanic and the owner of Buddy Wilson's Garage. Roan Mountain, Tennessee was a second home to Buddy and Doris for 40 years where they made many wonderful memories with family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Robin Lawless (David) of Knoxville, TN, Bambi Rice (Ed) of Chapin, and Shannon Jones (Steve) of Lugoff; son, David Wilson of Rembert; and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren all of whom he adored. Buddy was predeceased by his parents; wife; and brothers, Lonnie, Marion, and George Wilson. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com .
Published in The State on Jun. 19, 2020.