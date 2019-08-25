Wilbur Wright COLUMBIA A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Wilbur Wright will be held Monday, at the Shandon Baptist Church beginning with a family visitation from 12:00 noon until 12:30 p.m., and the eulogistic services beginning at 12:30 p.m. with inurnment at the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Surviving are his wife, Jewel Golden-Wright, sons, Wilbur Wright, Jr., Kevin (Nellie) Wright, and William Wright; stepson, Kenneth (Jasmine) Hunter; daughter, Yvonne Wright; brothers, William (Josephine) Wright, Harold (Fannie) Wright, Elvin Wright and Nathaniel (Carolyn) Wright; sisters, Bertha Barbara, Jannie Bush, Jennette Smith, Rose (Herman) Harris and Doretha DeVore; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019