Wilbur Scurry SALUDA - Wilbur Wright Scurry, 61, died June 26, 2019 at his home in Saluda, SC. A native of Saluda, he was the son of the late James Wendell and Vadis Dorn Scurry, and husband to Patricia "Patti" Henderson Scurry. He was the owner/operator of Scurry Mechanical in Saluda. Surviving are his wife, Patti, two sons, Jim Scurry of Washington, D.C. and Will Scurry of Saluda, a brother, James D. Scurry of Columbia, a sister, Rebecca Hastings of Saluda, mother-in-law Shirley Henderson of Saluda, and a niece, Amy Hastings of Saluda. Wilbur loved his family, his town and his animal companion, Molly his dog who predeceased him. He had a kind heart and a mischievous behavior and loved to play jokes on those that he loved. Wilbur never wanted to impose on people or to be the center of attention and requested a graveside service be held at 7:00 AM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Travis Park Cemetery with Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice through the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or to the Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on June 28, 2019