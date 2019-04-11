Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelmina Davis. View Sign

Wilhelmina Davis COLUMBIA - Wilhelmina Davis, affectionately known as "Mena" was born on March 27, 1947 in Columbia, South Carolina. She is the third of six children born to Matthew J. and Jessie Lee Davis. She was called home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019. Wilhelmina was a proud graduate of CA Johnson High School. She started her career with Richland School District One and later Benedict College. Wilhelmina entered the world of politics in the late 1980's, working in the administrative office of South Carolina Governor Richard Riley. From the Governor's Office, she went to the South Carolina Senate, where she served as the administrative assistant to State Senators Theo Mitchell, Darrell Jackson, Kay Patterson, John Scott and Kevin Johnson. Wilhelmina was a mighty force in the Senate. Wilhelmina will be sadly missed but never forgotten by her loving daughter Cindy Smith (Gilbert), DC; brother, Edward L. Davis; sister, Ophelia Davis; one granddaughter who she especially adored, Lauren Jessica Smith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends. The homegoing service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

