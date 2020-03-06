Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelmina Douglass Dexter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilhelmina Douglass Dexter COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Wilhelmina Douglass Dexter, "Mena", 96, will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Shandon Presbyterian Church, Columbia, SC, followed by a visitation in Davis Hall. Mrs. Dexter died Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert Thomas Douglass and Wilhelmina Mayes Douglass. Mrs. Dexter was a retired schoolteacher and taught at Hyatt Park Elementary School in Columbia SC from 1940 to 1975. She was a graduate of Columbia College, and a member of Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church, where she served many years as an adult leader of the "XYZ" Older Adults along with her late husband, Dalton. In 2003 at the Presbyterian Women's Annual Meeting, she received the Honorary Life Membership Award for faithful service in the life and work of the Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Dexter was an artist and studied under David Yaghjian. She enjoyed participating in art events in the Columbia area. Surviving are a sister-in-law, Mary Dawson Douglass of Camden, SC and loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Dalton Ray Dexter of Columbia, SC, brother George Gregg Douglass, Sr. and his wife Clyde (Brooks) of Winnsboro, SC, brother Robert Thomas Douglas, Jr. of Camden, SC, and niece Allyson Brooks Douglass of Winnsboro, SC. The family would like to thank the staff of Lexington Medical Center and the caregivers at Presbyterian Home of Lexington. Memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC 29205, and Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 W Washington St, Winnsboro SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is serving the Dexter family.

Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020

