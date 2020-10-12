Wilhelmina Leaptrot EdwardsDecember 17, 1935 - October 8, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Wilhelmina Leaptrot Edwards passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 just two months shy of her 85th birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Hammond Eugene Edwards, Jr. They were married for 53 years.Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Reverend Andrew W. Isenhower of Good Shepard Lutheran Church officiating. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel will be handling arrangements. There will also be a live stream for those who cannot attend.A native of Macon, Georgia, she was born December 17, 1935 to Hubert Marshall and Sara Elizabeth Sutton Leaptrot.Wilhelmina had been living with Parkinson's disease for years. She resided at Brookdale Senior Living Center in NE Columbia since 2015. She led a happy and fulfilling life and was the Life of the Party while living there.She was known as Mimi to her grandchildren. She was very social and never met a stranger. She loved to dance as she and her husband, Hammond attended many Big Band dances at the Senior Center in Columbia after their retirement. They shared a love of music as evidenced by attending meetings of the Columbia Jazz Society. She was quick witted and loved to enjoy a good joke. She enjoyed spending time at the family lake house on Lake Murray and spending time with her family.Wilhelmina was a proud Dreher High School Blue Devil and attended as many alumni meetings as she could. She was proud to achieve the Master Gardener Certification late in life enjoyed a love of nature. She retired from the Clemson Extension Service and enjoyed her return to professional life after the birth of her children. She was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she was married to Hammond in 1956. She was also an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Hammond Edwards, and by her four siblings, Harold Leaptrot, Brinson Leaptrot, Hubert Leaptrot, and Virginia Phenix. Survivors left to cherish her memory include her oldest son Hammond Edwards, III (Sheri) of Columbia, their children Hammond IV, and Anna Edwards. Also surviving are her younger son Hugh Edwards (Kelli), and their children Griffin and Abby Edwards of Chapin.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Forest Drive or the Parkinson's Foundation.