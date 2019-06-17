Wilhelmina Lawson COLUMBIA - Wilhelmina Lawson was born March 29, 1943, in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the second child of the late Elijah and Elouise Lawson. She departed this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, to be with the Lord. Wilhelmina was educated in the public schools of Richland County School District One. She attended Waverly Elementary School, W. A. Perry Junior High School, and graduated from C. A. Johnson High School. She has held several jobs throughout Columbia, retiring from South Carolina State Hospital in 2005. She was baptized at an early age and joined Fellowship Baptist Church, where she served and retained her membership until her death. Wilhelmina G. Lawson leaves to cherish her precious memory: sister and brothers: Elijah Lawson, Henrietta Weston, MSGT Donald Lawson, Ret., and Dr. James Lawson. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and caring friend, all of whom will miss her dearly. The memorial service for Ms. Lawson will be held Tuesday June 18, 2019, 1:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2422 Stark Street. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on June 17, 2019