Wilhelmina Myers Kershaw
Wilhelmina Myers Kershaw
October 27, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Funeral services for Wilhelmina Myers Kershaw will be held 10AM Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Second Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia, SC with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The public may view Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 1-6PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again Thursday at the sanctuary from 9AM until the hour of service. A private viewing for members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will be held Wednesday from 6:30-7:30PM.
Mrs. Wilhelmina Myers Kershaw of Columbia transitioned Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, in Columbia. Born in Beaufort, SC, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Gresby Myers and Mabel Culler Myers. She received her B.S. and M.S. degrees from SC State College. She was employed by Richland School District I for thirty-three years and retired as Assistant Principal at C.A. Johnson High School in 1979.
A longtime member of Second Calvary Baptist Church, she served in the Trustee Ministry and as Church Historian. Mrs. Kershaw's professional memberships included several education associations. She was inducted into the Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and served as President of the Columbia Alumnae Chapter. Devoted to the Sisterhood, she received the Lifetime Commitment Award and became a treasured "Delta Dear.". Mrs. Kershaw was a past president of the Columbia Chapter, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
Survivors include her devoted daughter, Dr. Linda L. Kershaw; godson James Bryant, III; a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, cousins, colleagues, former students and friends who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested contributions be made to the following: Second Calvary Baptist Church; the Columbia Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the C.A. Johnson High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund; and South Carolina State University. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 7, 2020.
