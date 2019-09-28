William S. "Scotty" Hatchell, Sr. NEWBERRY - William S. "Scotty" Hatchell, Sr., 75 died September 26, 2019. Born in Hartsville, he was a son of the late John Shelby Wells, Sr. and Pearl Pauline Hatchell Wells. Mr. Hatchell was a retired truck driver and worked for Newberry Feed and Farm and Setzler Farms for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, and would spend much of his time working in his shop. He is survived by his wife, Millie Hatchell; a son, William Scott Hatchell, Jr.; daughters, Elaine Hatchell and Carol Hatchell McMurtry; a step-son, Johnny Wheeler; sisters, Dorothy Hollar and Barbara Ann Sercer; a brother, John S. Wells, Jr.; 8 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 step-great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by sons, David Hatchell and Paul Hatchell; and by a step-daughter, Brigitte Wheeler. Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM Tuesday, October, 1, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will following the service. Memorials may be made to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The State on Sept. 28, 2019