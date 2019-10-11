Willean Ervin Johnson COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Willean Ervin Johnson will be held Saturday 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Wake services will be held Friday evening beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Holy Site Deliverance Temple. Mrs. Johnson was a long time employee of Eastminster Presbyterian Day School. Surviving are: her husband, Robert Johnson; son, Robert O. Johnson; grandchildren, Courtney, Robert A. and Corey Johnson: great-granddaughter, Nala Robinson.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2019