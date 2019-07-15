Willese Carroll Zeigler BAMBERG - Funeral services for Willese Arthur Carroll Zeigler, 83, of Bamberg, SC will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bamberg, SC with the Reverends Larry Jones and Tyler Spinner officiating; Burial will follow in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery by the Airport. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the funeral home in Denmark and other times at the home of Keisha Banks 3260 Hillcrest Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118; They have asked that memorials be given to the Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church Mission Fund 85 North Street, Bamberg, SC 29003 Mrs. Willese passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019. Born in Watkinsville, GA. she was a daughter of the late Hoke and Gertrude Evans Arthur. She was first married to the late Willie Daniel Carroll and was the widow of John "Red" Zeigler. She was a homemaker and a licensed Minister, she preached at Cana of Galilee in Cope for nine years. She was a member of the Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, Bamberg, SC. Survivors include daughters Rita (Jack) West of Greensboro, GA., Keisha Banks of Orangeburg, SC; son Johnny (Sandra) Carroll of Summerville, SC; grandchildren Amanda Draughn, Johnny Daniel Carroll, Jr., Cierra Faye Banks; great-grandchildren Angel Carroll, Abigail Draughn; great-great-grandchildren Kaiden and Adrian Green; sister Carol Phillips of Alabaster, Alabama.; a number of step-children, step-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers. Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 15, 2019