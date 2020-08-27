William "Bill" A. Futral CAYCE A graveside service will be held for William A. Futral, 86, at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust ( https://cst.dav.org/) or The Carter Center (www.cartercenter.org
). Mr. Futral passed peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Cartersville, GA to the late Rossie and Evelyn Futral. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a quick wit and enjoyed fishing, camping and hosting parties for the family. He was retired Army and served 25 years including tours in South Korea, Vietnam and Germany. He was a Bronze Star recipient. He will be missed by all. Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Dae Bo Chun Futral and his second wife, Delores (Dee) Robinson Futral. Surviving are his sons, David Futral (Sharon) of Lexington, Gary Futral (Laura) of Houston, TX, Joseph Futral (Jude) of Tulsa, OK, Mike Wilbur (Kathy) of Columbia and daughter, Pam Wilbur of Lexington; his brother, Leroy Futral of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren, Ryan Futral, Christopher Futral (Rina), Jeremy Futral (Cristen), Jessica Futral (Paul Hudson dec), Joanna Futral (Casey Kreher), Danielle Stephenson (Jason), Daphnie Smith (Austin), Summer Cheesman (Joshua), Mary, Joseph, Sarah, and Peter Wilbur, and Wendy Futral; 13 great-grandchildren, Kaylin Futral, Olivia Futral, Adrina Kendrick, Isabella Hudson, Victor and Felicity Cheesman, McKenzie, Blake, and Brayden Stephenson, Bentley, Olivia, Liam, and Emma Smith. The family would also like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Brandie, Shawn, Brandie, Violet and Jessica of Compassionate Care for their hard work, care, and compassion in helping Bill during his illness. Due to Covid-19 we ask that attendees abide by the state recommendations of social distancing and wearing masks to provide a safe environment for all. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.caughmansouthland.com
