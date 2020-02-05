William A. Redick WEST COLUMBIA William A. Redick, 27, was born to Berkeley Redick and Angelique and Rodney McCaw on December 19, 1992 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. William is survived by his wife, Gabriella Velazquez; sons, Alex and Rylan; brothers, Berkeley Dixon, Redick III (Bridgette) and Dillon Redick; sisters, Savannah Craig and Elizabeth McCaw; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Mason, Breleigh, Presley, Lilly and McKenna. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Dress is casual for service as requested by family. www.caughmansouthland.com
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2020