William Aiken (1961 - 2019)
Obituary
Lt. William C. "Billy" Aiken IRMO Lt. William C "Billy" Aiken, 57, passed away on Thursday, Oct 3rd 2019. Lt. Aiken was employed with the Lexington County Sheriff Dept. since 2001. Lt. Aiken is survived by his wife, Terri Aiken, of 28 years; 3 children, Christian Aiken, Bethany Aiken, and Michael Aiken; his parents, William C. Aiken Sr. and Ginnie Aiken; and one sister, Christie Aiken. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Woodbridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 6, 2019
