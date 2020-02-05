Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Andrew Dowling. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Sumter , SC View Map Committal 11:00 AM Rose Hill Cemetery Marion , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Andrew Dowling SUMTER - William Andrew Dowling ("Andy"), son of Edward S. and Elizabeth R. Dowling, "slipped the surly bonds of earth" January 30, 2020 at Covenant Place in Sumter, SC. Through the last years of his life, he bravely battled Parkinson's disease with characteristic good nature and keen wit. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jean S. Dowling, son William Andrew Dowling, Jr. (Debbie) of Concord, NC, and daughter Elizabeth Dowling Boland (Hank) of Chicago, Illinois, three grandchildren, Ward and Janie Dowling and Callie Mae Boland, his sister, Rebecca Vaughn of Clover, SC, his brother, Edward Dowling (Sally) of Ellijay, GA and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Sumter, SC on Friday, February 7th at 2:00 pm with reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. Committal will be Saturday, February 8th at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11:00 am in Marion, SC. A man of multiple interests, he was modest about his accomplishments. He was a 1959 graduate of Marion High School. Before graduating with a B. A. in History from Clemson University, he was elected to Blue Key, joined the Sigma Alpha Zetas, was selected for Tiger Brotherhood, and edited the 1963 Clemson annual TAPS. After college he was a United States Air Force Lieutenant in Strategic Air Command based at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. His squadron was temporarily assigned to duty in Japan during the Vietnam build-up. Professionally, Andy spent twenty years as a Commercial Loan Officer and City Executive with Citizens and Southern National Bank, working in the Sumter and Charleston offices, where he most enjoyed approving loans for emerging businesses. In 1988, the loan-er became the loan-ee when he bought Sumter's Light House, which he managed until retirement. Throughout his life, he remained committed to investing his time and money in his community, serving on the boards of the Sumter Art Gallery, the Sumter Little Theatre, the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, and Sumter's Chamber of Commerce. A long-time Rotary Club member, he helped expand the CART (Coins for Alzheimer's Research) Fund beyond its local chapter. He served on the Board of Trustees of Trinity Methodist Church while a member there. Though he always claimed he was a "card-carrying Methodist", he joined First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and as Treasurer. He loved reading, travel, beach front property, classical music, dancing the shag, golfing, Charleston, New Orleans, and very good food. He was a loyal husband who loved his wife "even with wet hair and blanket in her mouth". He was a devoted father and grandfather who could always be convinced to go for ice cream. He was a dear friend who always had a smile. He will be buried in Marion next to his parents and maternal grandparents. WAD, you are missed. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to Parkinson's Research, the CART Fund, Sumter Gallery of Art, or the Sumter Little Theatre. Online condolences may be sent to

