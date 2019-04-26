William Austin

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
William Henry Austin COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. William Henry Austin will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held Friday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: his wife, Sonia Smith; daughters, Kimberly (Antonio) Hatten and LaPorcha Chapman; son, Cedric Jeffcoat; brothers, Eugene Austin and Carl Austin; sister, Minnie (Earl) Peterson; five grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019
