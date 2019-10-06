William B. Banning WEST COLUMBIA William B. Banning, 66, was born March 9, 1953 in Florence, SC and passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Orville F. and Ruby Bell Banning. Mr. Banning is survived by his wife, Wanda (Gore) Banning; son, William B. Banning ll, (Shannan); daughter, Angela B Shumpert; grandchildren, Victoria Shumpert, Brett Shumpert, William B. Banning lll, Devin Shumpert, Luke Shumpert and Lena Wrenn Banning; sisters, Alice Jones (James), Betty Dowling (Thomas), Barbara Shirley, and Rosie Baum (Glenn). The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at First Baptist of Lexington, 415 Barr Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with graveside service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery, 100 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC 29501. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 6, 2019