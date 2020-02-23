Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Barrett Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Barrett, Sr. CAMDEN, SC - A funeral service to celebrate the life of William Alexander "Bill" Barrett, Sr., age 90, of Camden, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Camden, SC. Rev. Phillip Gerrald will officiate. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church Fellowship Center from 5:00 6:30 PM. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1201 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020. Born in Heath Springs, SC, Bill was the son of the late William Chapman and Fannie Adams Barrett. He served in the Air Force and worked as a systems analyst at duPont. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church, the Camden Jaycees, and the American Legion. Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janelle Swofford Barrett; children, William Alexander Barrett, Jr. (Harriett) of Camden, SC, Michael Dean Barrett (Debbie) of Canton, GA, and Janice Barrett Antley (Robert) of Greer, SC; grandchildren Jason Barrett (Katherine), Joshua Ayers, Alexandria Barrett Carter (Nicholas), Christopher Antley, and Cameron Antley; and sister Betty Barrett Austin (Donald) of Easley, SC. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased his brothers, Claude and James Barrett. Kornegay Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

