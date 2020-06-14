William Beckett Mustard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Beckett Mustard CHAPIN William "Bill" Beckett Mustard, 81, passed away at Hospice Lowman Home in White Rock, SC on June 5, 2020 at 9:38 a.m. He was predeceased by his parents, Marian and Allan C. Mustard, as well as brothers, Allan Jr. and Charles Mustard. Bill is survived by Joyce, his wife of 55 years, and two children, James and Tina (Richard). Bill had many accomplishments. He was an Eagle Scout, graduated from USC with a BS degree in chemistry, a life member of the USC Alumni Association and co-owner of Mustard-Coleman Construction Co., Inc. since 1969. Bill was a member of St. Andrew's Society, Flamenco Club, Forest Lake Country Club and the SC Asphalt Paving Association. He volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels, St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Shop, and always gave a helping hand to those in need. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, PO Box 265, Chapin, SC 29036. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin, SC 29036
8033453500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved