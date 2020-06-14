William Beckett Mustard CHAPIN William "Bill" Beckett Mustard, 81, passed away at Hospice Lowman Home in White Rock, SC on June 5, 2020 at 9:38 a.m. He was predeceased by his parents, Marian and Allan C. Mustard, as well as brothers, Allan Jr. and Charles Mustard. Bill is survived by Joyce, his wife of 55 years, and two children, James and Tina (Richard). Bill had many accomplishments. He was an Eagle Scout, graduated from USC with a BS degree in chemistry, a life member of the USC Alumni Association and co-owner of Mustard-Coleman Construction Co., Inc. since 1969. Bill was a member of St. Andrew's Society, Flamenco Club, Forest Lake Country Club and the SC Asphalt Paving Association. He volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels, St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Shop, and always gave a helping hand to those in need. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, PO Box 265, Chapin, SC 29036. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.