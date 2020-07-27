1/1
William Bishop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM BISHOP LEXINGTON - William Paul Bishop, 59, son of the late Rev. William F. Bishop and Annie Belle Sanders Bishop passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Chester Memorial Gardens in Chester, SC. Thompson Funeral Home, Lexington, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Babcock Center Foundation, PO Box 4389, West Columbia, SC 29171 or to the SC Autism Society, 806 12th Street, West Columbia, SC 29169. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chester Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved