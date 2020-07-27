WILLIAM BISHOP LEXINGTON - William Paul Bishop, 59, son of the late Rev. William F. Bishop and Annie Belle Sanders Bishop passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Chester Memorial Gardens in Chester, SC. Thompson Funeral Home, Lexington, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Babcock Center Foundation, PO Box 4389, West Columbia, SC 29171 or to the SC Autism Society, 806 12th Street, West Columbia, SC 29169. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
