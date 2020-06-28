William Black

William Clarendon (WC) Black BARNWELL - William Clarendon (WC) Black, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 24,2020 in University Hospital, Augusta Georgia. W.C. was born in Barnwell County on October 29,1942 and was the son of the late Clarendon Hayes and Gretta Creech Black. He was an active member of Hagood Avenue Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Blackville Hilda High School and received his degree in Building Construction Technology from Southern Technical Institute. He worked with his father in the early years of his career in residential home building and later began a career in teaching. He retired with 49 years' service from the Barnwell County Career Center on June 2019 where he taught drafting and computer aided drafting. He has served as a Barnwell City Councilman since September 1986. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 3 pm in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Ken Catoe officiating. Visitation will be of Saturday evening from 6-8pm at Mole Funeral Home, memorials may be made to Hagood Avenue Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice. Social distancing will be carried out. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years Sue Hayes Black of Barnwell, son Marc (Angela) Black of Barnwell, grandson, Dillan Black of Barnwell; two sisters, Emma Jean (Terry) Gunnells of Riceville TN and Pamela (Glen) Creech of New Orleans LA. She was predeceased by two sisters Betty Ruth Darnell and Ava Bishop. Please sign our online register at molefh.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.