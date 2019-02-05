William Bode SUMTER - William Bode, 87, husband of the late Mary B. Bode, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 24, 1931, in Hoboken, NJ, he was the son of the late Edward Bode and the late Elizabeth Spieglhalter Bode. He was a US. Navy veteran of the Korean War and served his time on the USS Myles C. Fox DDR0829. He was a coal miner in Pennsylvania and then became a millwright for Rockwell International where he retired. Survivors include a son, William G. Bode (Nanet) of Sumter; a daughter, Laura Bode Schuhly (Ricky) of Sumter; grandchildren, Shawn Edward Bode (Hyo) of Richmond, VA, Jessica L. Johnson of Sumter, and Heidi G. Bode of Sumter; step-grandchildren, Cody Schuhly, Kyle Schuhly, and Brooke Kee; great-grandchild, Cameron B. Johnson; step-great-grandchildren, Ayden Schuhly, Zan Kee, and Rosie Kee; sister-in-law, Helen Bode; and niece, Tooty Bode. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Bode; a niece, Patricia Helen Elkovich; and a nephew, Edward Thomas Bode. A graveside service will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of his daughter, 3135 Kim St., Dalzell. Memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2019