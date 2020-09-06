William "Gary" "Boo Boo" McElveen CHAPIN William "Gary" "Boo Boo" McElveen, age 66, of Chapin, SC, passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 1, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Gary is survived by his wife, Christine Ingram McElveen; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" McElveen Miller (Chuck) and son, William Gary McElveen, Jr. of Chapin, SC; grandchildren, Ashley Miller and Wilkes Miller of Chapin, Alexis and Grayson Darden of Irmo, SC and Hailey McElveen, of North Charleston, SC; mother-in-law, Jean Ingram of Columbia and sisters, Jody Davidson, Katherine Robinson and Jeanne Trussell (Tony) of Chapin, SC and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William O. McElveen and Dorothy McElveen; sisters, Deborah McElveen Hall and Janice McElveen and granddaughter, Taylor McElveen. Gary was a US Navy veteran. After serving his country, Gary worked as an electrician with Anchor Continental and then with Westinghouse Electric Company for 28 years from where he retired. Gary was an avid USC Gamecock fan and loved gardening, fishing, hunting and boating. Most of all, Gary loved his family and friends. Gary could always make people around him laugh and smile. His family and friends will always remember his million-dollar smile and colorful wit. Prior to his illness Gary was the go-to guy to help out with anything that was needed. He loved being able to help others in need without expecting anything in return. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank his caretakers, Lisa, Precious and Shawana for the many years of wonderful care, Dr. James Phillips and staff at Chapin Family Practice, Dr. Brett Gunter and staff, as well as the staff at Lexington Medical Center for the compassionate care provided during the many years of his illness. Donations may be made in memory of Gary McElveen to: Good Works of SC, P.O. Box 266, Chapin, SC 29036 or to support the family of Caylie Berry who has a rare brain cancer called an Embryonal Tumor and is undergoing cancer treatment at St. Jude's in Memphis, TN. Donations may be made online at https://ahealinggrace.org/caylie
