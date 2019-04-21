Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Bowen. View Sign

William Nathaniel Bowen COLUMBIA - William "Bill" Nathaniel Bowen, 88, of Columbia, died Friday, April 19, 2019. Born August 9, 1930, in Columbia, he was a son of the late Edwin Eugene and Myrtle Elizabeth Robison Bowen. Bill was a native of Columbia. After graduation from Dentsville High School, he entered the US Navy where he honorably served his country during the Korean War. After his tour in the Navy, he enrolled in the University of South Carolina and graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He later did post graduate work in certified public accounting, earning within six hours of his master's degree. Upon graduation from USC, he was named Assistant Treasurer of the University and shortly thereafter President Robert L. Sumwalt named him Alumni Director. In that capacity, Bill, along with attorneys Easton Marchant and Charlie Knowlton, and state Treasurer Jeff Bates, formed the USC Educational Foundation, which has become a multimillion-dollar fund raising organization of the University. In 1959, he accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of the South Carolina Savings and Loan League where, in time, he rose to the title of President of the seventy-five-member savings and loan organization. In that capacity, Bill served as the Chief Administrating Officer of the league and the spokesman for the South Carolina savings and loan industry in South Carolina, as well as in the South Carolina General Assembly. While with the league, Bill served as President of the USC Alumni Association and for four years served as a member of the Board of Trustees of The University of South Carolina. He was a member of the Columbia Kiwanis Club, where he served as Secretary and was named a Privileged Member, as well as a member and President of the American Society of Association Executives. One of Bill's greatest accomplishments was being appointed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Under the "People to People" program, as the official leader of a delegation of seventeen savings and loan and banking leaders he led on a three-week tour of countries behind the Iron Curtain. Much of that exchange of ideas, related to the advantage of democracy over communism, was conducted in Russia. Upon his retirement from the Savings and Loan League in 1979, Bill entered private practice of lobbying, representing various groups before the South Carolina Legislature. He served as the official spokesman for the South Carolina Credit Union League, South Carolina Chiropractor's Association, North and South Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association, Scrap Iron and Metal Dealer's Association, and the Motorcycle Dealers Association. Bill continued this work until he was disabled in a car accident in 1982. Later in life, upon appointment by Governor Carroll Campbell, Bill served as member of and Vice Chairman of the South Carolina State Board of Cosmetology. Bill was a member of many civic groups in the Columbia area; including the Columbia Kiwanis Club, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, and the American Legion. He was also York and Scottish Rite Mason, as well as a Member of the Jamil Shrine, where he was the 1978 Potentate. Bill is perhaps one of a few South Carolinians who on two separate occasions was awarded "The Order of the Palmetto", South Carolina's highest award, having received it from both Governors John C. West and Jim Edwards. Survivors include his beloved domestic partner and soulmate, Bobby Jean Gibbons; sons, Will Bowen (Marti) of Kansas City, MO, Dave Bowen of Tega Cay, SC; grandchildren, Lia, Caroline, and Samantha Bowen; as well as his sister, Flo Mack of Columbia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chuck Bowen and two brothers, Cecil and Ed Bowen. The funeral service with Masonic Rites for Bill will be held 4 o'clock, Saturday, April 27th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia SC. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service beginning at 3 o'clock at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at 10 o'clock Monday, April 29th at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia SC. (803) 754-6290 Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019

