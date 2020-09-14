1/1
William Bramlett Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T. Bramlett, Jr. ELGIN, SC - William T. "JR." Bramlett, Jr., 78, husband of Linda Robinson Bramlett, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home. Born May 23, 1942, in Ashwood, he was a son of the late William T. "Billy" Bramlett, Sr. and the late Vera Overstreet Bramlett. He was a member of New Calvary Baptist Church. He was the former owner of JR's Red Coach Lounge, Time Off Lounge, The Cabaret Lounge, The North Main Lounge, and JR's Used Lawn Mowers and Auto Tires. He retired from the S.C. Department of Corrections. Survivors include his wife of 35 years; five children, Jennifer Bramlett of Sumter, Priscilla McLeod (Jamie) of Sumter, Sandy Owen (Rick) of Elgin, Dave Davenport (Martha) of Elgin, and Candy Rowland (Harry) of Lugoff; grandchildren, Justin Leviner, Lacie Bramlett, Caitlyn McLeod, Colby McLeod, Kayla Barrow (Bryan), Katie Rowland, and Brad Owen (Shawna); his grand fur baby, LuLu; great-grandchildren, Lennon Owen and Rivers Owen; two sisters, Billie Jo Reus of Richmond, VA and Celeste Bramlett (L.C. Evans) of Sumter; and nephews, Randy Reus and Roger Reus. A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. L.C. Evans officiating. Burial will be in the Sumter Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Wednesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48 th Avenue North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
01:00 PM
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved