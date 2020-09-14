William T. Bramlett, Jr. ELGIN, SC - William T. "JR." Bramlett, Jr., 78, husband of Linda Robinson Bramlett, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home. Born May 23, 1942, in Ashwood, he was a son of the late William T. "Billy" Bramlett, Sr. and the late Vera Overstreet Bramlett. He was a member of New Calvary Baptist Church. He was the former owner of JR's Red Coach Lounge, Time Off Lounge, The Cabaret Lounge, The North Main Lounge, and JR's Used Lawn Mowers and Auto Tires. He retired from the S.C. Department of Corrections. Survivors include his wife of 35 years; five children, Jennifer Bramlett of Sumter, Priscilla McLeod (Jamie) of Sumter, Sandy Owen (Rick) of Elgin, Dave Davenport (Martha) of Elgin, and Candy Rowland (Harry) of Lugoff; grandchildren, Justin Leviner, Lacie Bramlett, Caitlyn McLeod, Colby McLeod, Kayla Barrow (Bryan), Katie Rowland, and Brad Owen (Shawna); his grand fur baby, LuLu; great-grandchildren, Lennon Owen and Rivers Owen; two sisters, Billie Jo Reus of Richmond, VA and Celeste Bramlett (L.C. Evans) of Sumter; and nephews, Randy Reus and Roger Reus. A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. L.C. Evans officiating. Burial will be in the Sumter Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Wednesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 950 48 th Avenue North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.