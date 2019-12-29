Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC View Map Lying in State 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Amazing Grace Baptist Church Beech Island , SC View Map Service 3:00 PM Amazing Grace Baptist Church Beech Island , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Harrison Broome WARRENVILLE - Mr. William Harrison Broome, 86, of Warrenville, SC, husband of the late Helen Widener Broome, entered into the gates of Heaven on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Kershaw County, SC, a son of the late Adam and Ruth Imogene Anderson Broome, he was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Zion Institute in Winnsboro, SC. He still maintained contact with his classmates and was the "glue" that kept them together. A Korean War Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his county in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. Tragically in 1968, he was severely injured in an automobile accident. He did not let the accident slow him down. He just simply changed career paths. With much determination, he persevered and went through Vocational Rehabilitation and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He then went to work with the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Augusta, GA, relocated to Charleston, SC and eventually ended up in Louisville KY, where he became Assistant Chief of Fiscal Services. He was known as "Wild Bill" from Louisville, Leesville and at the time of his death, Warrenville, SC. Singing was one of his most favorite things to do. He was known as the "Carolina Troubadour". He was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church where he was affectionately known as "Papa Broome" and was the self-appointed Minister of Communications. He loved his Lord and being an encouragement to Everyone he met. In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Gary and Robin Broome, Cindy and Patrick Sparling, Karen Zorn and last but certainly not least, Angela and Manuel Gunter, grandchildren and their spouses, Chad and Tiffany Broome, Danielle and Sam Gallardo, Kip Gunter, Thomas Gunter, Wayne Gunter, Gracie Gunter, Amanda and Dean Kays, Michael and Ashley Broome, Melissa and Ben Burroughs and Jennifer Sparling, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Frances Broome Timms and Birdie Broome Wilkes and a granddaughter, Little Miss Katie Gunter. The family will greet friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 7 until 9 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 3 o'clock at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Beech Island, SC. Revs. Tom Anderson, Manuel Gunter and David Hixon will officiate. Interment with Veterans Honors accorded by a United States Army Guard will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Chad Broome, Ethan Broome, Kip Gunter, Thomas Gunter, Sam Gallardo and Frank Stuart, Jr. Team members of PCM will serve as honorary pallbearers. The care provided by PCM is greatly appreciated by the family. Friends are welcome to call at the home of Karen Zorn. Papa Broome will be placed in the church at 2 o'clock on Monday. Memorials be made to Amazing Grace Baptist. (

