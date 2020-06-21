William "Billy" C. Roof, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA William "Billy" Roof, Sr., 82, was born to the late Walter and Sara Roof of Columbia, SC on September 5, 1937 and went to his final resting place with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Billy graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1955 and spent his career with Goodyear and Frasier Tire. Billy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sherry Roof, and three sons; Chris (Susan) Roof, Jeff (Marcia) Roof and Paul Roof. Billy had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy Granger. While having a strong passion for golf, classic cars, and traveling with Sherry, he was also involved at Brookland Cayce United Methodist Church for more than 60 years where he served with the Fishes and Loaves ministry providing food to those in need. The family would like to thank the Medical Service of America Hospice; in particular, Sue Compagna for the incredibly compassionate care shown to Billy and his family during his illness. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, in Southland Memorial Gardens with a private entombment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Brookland United Methodist Church or Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.