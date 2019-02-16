Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William Paul Carlson COLUMBIA The Reverend Doctor, William Paul Carlson peacefully passed away at Rapha Residential Care surrounded by his children on February 13, 2019. Dr. Carlson was born in Savannah, Georgia to Philip G. Carlson and Bertha Howard Carlson on November 4, 1934. Services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church followed by visitation with the family. Dr. Carlson received his undergraduate degree in History from Wofford College, his Master of Divinity from Duke University, and his Doctorate in Sacred Theology from Emory University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. He began the first Christian marriage and family counseling service, The Pastoral Counseling and Referral Service at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church in 1969. He retired from the Counseling Center and his private practice, The Columbia Institute of Therapeutic Awareness. Dr. Carlson was at his best when he was serving others. He taught his children to care and always reach out to those in need. Dr. Carlson was known for his kind heart, making others laugh and for loudly singing his favorite hymns. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Celeste Carlson, Paula Carlson Prosser, and William Scott Carlson (Teresa). Five grandchildren, Matthew Prosser, Karen Prosser, Connor Carlson, Keaton Carlson, Caroline Carlson and 3 Great Granddaughters Ardyn, Bryleigh, and Aubrey and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and two brothers Philip Carlson, Jr. and Walter Carlson. The family would like to express their appreciation to Rapha Residential Care and Regency/Southern Care Hospice for all the compassion, love and care they provided Dr. Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to:Salkehatchie Summer Service; 4908 Colonial Drive; Columbia SC 29203 or at

William Paul Carlson COLUMBIA The Reverend Doctor, William Paul Carlson peacefully passed away at Rapha Residential Care surrounded by his children on February 13, 2019. Dr. Carlson was born in Savannah, Georgia to Philip G. Carlson and Bertha Howard Carlson on November 4, 1934. Services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church followed by visitation with the family. Dr. Carlson received his undergraduate degree in History from Wofford College, his Master of Divinity from Duke University, and his Doctorate in Sacred Theology from Emory University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. He began the first Christian marriage and family counseling service, The Pastoral Counseling and Referral Service at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church in 1969. He retired from the Counseling Center and his private practice, The Columbia Institute of Therapeutic Awareness. Dr. Carlson was at his best when he was serving others. He taught his children to care and always reach out to those in need. Dr. Carlson was known for his kind heart, making others laugh and for loudly singing his favorite hymns. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Celeste Carlson, Paula Carlson Prosser, and William Scott Carlson (Teresa). Five grandchildren, Matthew Prosser, Karen Prosser, Connor Carlson, Keaton Carlson, Caroline Carlson and 3 Great Granddaughters Ardyn, Bryleigh, and Aubrey and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and two brothers Philip Carlson, Jr. and Walter Carlson. The family would like to express their appreciation to Rapha Residential Care and Regency/Southern Care Hospice for all the compassion, love and care they provided Dr. Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to:Salkehatchie Summer Service; 4908 Colonial Drive; Columbia SC 29203 or at Salkehatchie.org . If you are writing a check please note it is a "Memorial for W. Paul Carlson". Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

803-794-1743 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close