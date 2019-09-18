Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Charles Baldwin. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

William Charles Baldwin LEXINGTON- William Charles Baldwin, age 71, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born in Monroe, Wisconsin on September 3, 1948, William (Bill) was the oldest son of the late Wallie Dean Baldwin and the late Lorraine Estelle Kennedy Baldwin. Following high school at Mainland Senior High in Daytona Beach, Florida, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy in September of 1966 and was honorably discharged in September of 1972. With a passion for building, he chose to pursue a career in structural aluminum, swimming pool and residential construction, becoming a licensed building contractor in the state of Florida. In 1988 he traveled to South Carolina to take advantage of construction opportunities and while there he met the great love of his life, Sharon Turner Baldwin. He relocated to South Carolina and operated his business successfully until 2006. After 35 years he decided to "go on vacation" by accepting an offer to become an RV Sales Associate, a job he loved. Bill retired from John's RV in Lexington in November of 2018 at the age of 70. Bill is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 31 years, Sharon Turner Baldwin, sons, William C. Baldwin (Becky), Michael D. Baldwin, Andrew S. Baldwin (Karla), daughter, Jamie S. Dawkins (Tommy), stepsons (also sons to him), Jeffrey D. Turner (Josh), Robert D. Turner and Corley D. Turner (Jessica). Bill, known as "Papa" to his grandchildren, leaves behind grandsons, William (Billy) Baldwin, Taylor Medlin, Layne Turner, Andrew (Drew) Baldwin, Jack Turner, Spencer Turner and granddaughters, McKenzie Turner, Jazmyn Dawkins, Jaiden Dawkins, Camryn Turner, Kelsi Parnell, Katie Parnell, Abbie Baldwin, and unborn great-granddaughter, Kilee Rose. Bill is also survived by sisters, Connie Warren (Paul), Michele Bowman (Lee), Annie Maloy (James) and by his brother, Dean Baldwin (Renee) as well as beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 1118 Union Street, Columbia, SC with visitation following the service. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. A heartfelt thank you from the family to the 6th floor nursing and respiratory staff at Lexington Medical Center for their loving care of Bill and for the tears they shed along with us at the end. He was a truly special man. Online register at

