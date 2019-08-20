William Charles "Billy" Varn BAMBERG, SC - Mr. William Charles "Billy" Varn, 68, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 11761 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 1:00PM until the time of service. Billy served in the SC Army National Guard, earning the very first "Outstanding Guardsman of the Year" award in 1980. He is survived by his wife Carol Bell Varn, daughter Melanie Varn Ridenhour (Jason), beloved grandchildren, brother Leonard Darden, sister Charlyne Varn Graham, and several very dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Jamie Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce's Canoe/ Kayak River Trips, 604 Airport Road, Bamberg, SC 29003 or the at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Cooner Funeral Home, LLC (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2019