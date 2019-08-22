Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Charles "Bill" Moser III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Charles Moser, III COLUMBIA - William "Bill" Charles Moser, III, 70, passed away at home Sunday evening, August 18, 2019 with his loving wife, Carole and son, William by his side. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat Street, Columbia, SC 29205, where Bill and Carole were married in 1975. A reception will follow the service at the church in the Barr Center. Bill was born on August 25, 1948 in Richmond, VA to Helen Shaver Moser of Camden and the late William C. Moser, Jr. He attended Furman University, Class of 1971, and the University of South Carolina Law School, Class of 1974. After a career in law with the South Carolina Water Resources Commission and private practice, and working for Interstate Nuclear Services Corp. and Imagemax Corp., he retired to pursue his passions for woodworking, gardening and taking care of his family. In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his wife, Carole; son, William C. Moser IV (Brianna) of Okinawa, Japan; brother, Robert M. Moser (Candy) of Seattle, WA; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary E. Moser Walen. Carole and William want to thank the staff at Solutions for Living at Home for assisting with Bill's care, especially Charlette Leon; Prisma Health Hospice's staff; and Tawana Glover. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat Street, Columbia, SC 29205; or Prisma Health Hospice, P. O. Box 7275, Columbia, SC 29202-7275 in Bill's memory will be appreciated.

