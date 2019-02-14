William Patrick "Bill" Charping COLUMBIA - William Patrick "Bill" Charping, 74, of Columbia, SC, passed away suddenly Monday, February 11, 2019. Bill was the husband of Edith Anne Evans Charping, his best friend and wife of 43 years; they were inseparable. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home in Orangeburg with Dr. Philip M. Steyne officiating. Burial will follow in the Cameron Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, SC . The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Bill was born in Anderson, SC to the late Arthur Clifford Charping, Sr. and the late Helen Louise Cann Charping. A graduate of Clemson, he spent his life in Investments and Development both with creativity in his work, which he called his hobby, and pouring love and wisdom into people. Bill's greatest passion was to serve the Lord and Missions. Survivors include his wife Edith Anne; children Paige Charping Sutherland (Chris), Ellison Anne Williams (Michael), Virginia Louise Alves (Emerson), Cliff Charping, W. Patrick Charping (Lizette) and Katie Jane Charping; and, grandchildren Ellijah, Ella Ciel, Elise Claire, Alexis, Patrick, Kayden, Elizabeth Anne, and Emmeline Grace. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Impact International Foundation, P. O. Box 12430, Columbia, SC 29211 or World Mission Centre, 229 Bookman Mill Road, Irmo, SC 29203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
