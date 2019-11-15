Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Clayburn Thomson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

William Clayburn Thomson, Sr. EASTOVER - William Clayburn Thomson Sr., 79, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019. He was born to the late Bristow Cecil and Mellie Louise Browder Thomson and was raised in Andrews, SC. He served in the Army after high school and later obtained a business degree from Palmer College in Charleston, SC. He moved to Columbia, SC, and owned and operated a couple of automotive businesses. He is a member of Mt. Elon Baptist Church and was a former deacon at Eason Memorial Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband to his bride of 54 years, Peggy A. Thomson. They married in 1965 which began a love story blessed by God that few will know. Out of their love, he leaves behind his son, William "Bill" Clayburn Thomson Jr., his daughter, Tammy Lee Shannon, his grandson William Matthew Shannon and his granddaughter, Nicole "Nicky" Lee Shannon. Each and every day, he showed us the unconditional love of our Heavenly Father by his actions and the love he poured out on each of us. He loved God and wanted each of us to live for Him. He also leaves behind his sister Nellie T. Hannah of Andrews and a brother John T. Thomson (Marion) of Andrews, and a sister-in-law Barbara H. Thomson. He is predeceased by his two brothers Julius Thomson and Benjamin Thomson, and two sisters, Mary Celeste Thomson McCants and Francis T. Mims. Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mt. Elon Baptist Church, 718 Mt. Elon Church Rd, Hopkins, SC 29061. Viewing will be at 10 AM and the service at 11AM. Burial will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1 PM, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC 29229. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

