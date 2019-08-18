Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Comer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Smith Comer SANTEE - Memorial services for Mr. William S. Comer, 83, of 24 Andre Michaux Road, Santee, SC will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Elloree United Methodist Church, 501 Barkley Street, Elloree, SC, with the Reverend Terry Fleming and Reverand John Hoin officiating. Surrounded by his family, William Smith "Bill" Comer passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence. Bill was born September 8, 1935 in Knoxville, TN. He was the son of William Walter and Lillian Gass Comer. Bill spent his early years in Knoxville, attended Fulton High School and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He furthered his education with UT in Nashville, TN where he received his Master's Degree in Social Work Administration. Bill's career led him to Savannah, GA, then to Columbia, SC. He held several positions with the state of SC before retiring as the Director of Community Long Term Care for several South Carolina counties. Bill was an avid golfer, enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. His outgoing personally encompassed a large circle of friends. Bill is predeceased by his former wife, Deryl Wimberly Comer, his parents and his brother, Robert Comer. Bill leaves to cherish his fond memories, his wife: Charlotte; his daughter, Meryle Comer Greve; sons, Stuart M. Comer (Lisa), Brian Comer and Scott Comer; grandchildren, Heather Hopfenspeger, Brittany Comer, Ashlyn Comer, Christen Comer, and Peyton Comer and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service Monday, August 19, 2019 at Elloree United Methodist Church, 501 Barkley Street, Elloree, SC. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, SC. Online condolences may be sent to

William "Bill" Smith Comer SANTEE - Memorial services for Mr. William S. Comer, 83, of 24 Andre Michaux Road, Santee, SC will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Elloree United Methodist Church, 501 Barkley Street, Elloree, SC, with the Reverend Terry Fleming and Reverand John Hoin officiating. Surrounded by his family, William Smith "Bill" Comer passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence. Bill was born September 8, 1935 in Knoxville, TN. He was the son of William Walter and Lillian Gass Comer. Bill spent his early years in Knoxville, attended Fulton High School and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He furthered his education with UT in Nashville, TN where he received his Master's Degree in Social Work Administration. Bill's career led him to Savannah, GA, then to Columbia, SC. He held several positions with the state of SC before retiring as the Director of Community Long Term Care for several South Carolina counties. Bill was an avid golfer, enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. His outgoing personally encompassed a large circle of friends. Bill is predeceased by his former wife, Deryl Wimberly Comer, his parents and his brother, Robert Comer. Bill leaves to cherish his fond memories, his wife: Charlotte; his daughter, Meryle Comer Greve; sons, Stuart M. Comer (Lisa), Brian Comer and Scott Comer; grandchildren, Heather Hopfenspeger, Brittany Comer, Ashlyn Comer, Christen Comer, and Peyton Comer and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service Monday, August 19, 2019 at Elloree United Methodist Church, 501 Barkley Street, Elloree, SC. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, SC. Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close