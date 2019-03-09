William "Bill" Gerald Crapps, Jr. LAKE MURRAY Bill Crapps, 75, of Lake Murray, died suddenly Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home. He was born August 20, 1943 in West Columbia to the late William Gerald Crapps and Ethel Mae Slice Crapps. He was a man of many talents, having served many careers. Bill retired after 25 years in the United States Army as a Sergeant Major. His military career included time with Special Forces as an Intelligence NCO including two tours in Vietnam, First Sergeant Duties in Germany, Regimental SGM at West Point, ROTC with assignments in South Carolina at Wofford College and at Presbyterian College. He worked with Lexington County Planning and Development, and retired from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. He was a hunter/fisherman his entire life and belonged to local hunting clubs and bass clubs. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; daughters, Jenni Cheney (Kip) and Mica Squires (Tracy); granddaughter, Jocelyn Nelson; brothers, Ricky (Judy), Ronnie (Pat) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and "Doll" Slice Crapps and a brother, Carroll Crapps. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2019