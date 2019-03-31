William Gerald Crapps, Jr. "Bill" LEXINGTON The family of William "Bill" Gerald Crapps, Jr. cordially invites you to celebrate a life that touched so many hearts. We are gathering together on April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Holiday Shores Point, 3210 Highway 378, Leesville, SC 29070. We request you bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Bill. Reception to follow. Memorials may be sent to: 'C.A.S.T. for Kids' Foundation, c/o Sammy Crouch, 1341 Martin's Camp Ln., Gilbert, SC 29054. In the memo of your check, mention Lake Murray, SC, in order to benefit South Carolina special challenged children in the Midlands. Also see https://castforkids.org www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Crapps Jr..
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019