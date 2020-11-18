William Crosswell Revell, Jr.August 18, 1944 - November 13, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - William Crosswell Revell, Jr., 76, of Columbia, SC passed November 13, 2020 following a long illness. Born in Georgetown County, SC on August 18, 1944, Bill was the only child of William C. and Annie Britton Revell.He attended Wofford College and received a degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a commercial designer for several department stores in the southeast including Richs, Macys and Belks. His talents were showcased in storefront windows and memorable holiday displays. He later joined Donn's on Millwood where he had a loyal client base for many years. Bill had a legion of friends, all of whom enjoyed sharing outrageous stories associated with his company.He is survived by his life partner of 29 years, Terry Floyd; cousins, Susann Ervin of Florence and Junius Finklea of Santee.A celebration at the home will be held when safe to do so. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence will be private.In lieu of flowers, Bill requested friends to consider a Christmas gift to the pet rescue organization of one's choice.Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family.