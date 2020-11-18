1/1
William Crosswell Revell Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Crosswell Revell, Jr.
August 18, 1944 - November 13, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - William Crosswell Revell, Jr., 76, of Columbia, SC passed November 13, 2020 following a long illness. Born in Georgetown County, SC on August 18, 1944, Bill was the only child of William C. and Annie Britton Revell.
He attended Wofford College and received a degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a commercial designer for several department stores in the southeast including Richs, Macys and Belks. His talents were showcased in storefront windows and memorable holiday displays. He later joined Donn's on Millwood where he had a loyal client base for many years. Bill had a legion of friends, all of whom enjoyed sharing outrageous stories associated with his company.
He is survived by his life partner of 29 years, Terry Floyd; cousins, Susann Ervin of Florence and Junius Finklea of Santee.
A celebration at the home will be held when safe to do so. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requested friends to consider a Christmas gift to the pet rescue organization of one's choice.
Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family.
www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
8037553527
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved