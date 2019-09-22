William Barry Culler BERKELEY LAKE - William Barry Culler, age 65, of Berkeley Lake, GA, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral services for Barry will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in our Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Barry was born in North, South Carolina and grew up in Cayce, South Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1976 with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned his Masters Degree in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech in 1989. He worked for the F.A.A. in the Aircraft Certification Offices at the Atlanta Airport. Barry owned MCAE Technologies engineering consulting business for 12 years prior to joining the FAA in 2000. Always the Mechanical Engineer, he enjoyed tinkering and working on projects with his hands. He made friends everywhere he went and "never had a bad day yet." He is survived by father, Willie Jennings Culler; mother, Ella Elizabeth Culler of Aiken, SC; wife, Anne Owens Culler; son, Chance Culler; daughters, Anita Renee Culler, Betsy Culler and Casey Culler; sister, Gale Lawson (Ray) of Aiken, SC; nieces and nephews, Ray Lawson (Leah), Brandon Lawson and Savannah Lawson; aunts, Emily Zeigler Ashe (Glenn) of Cordova, SC, Joyce Culler Wise (Truman) of Swansea, SC, Thelma Rucker Culler and Mary Phillips Culler also of Swansea, SC; mother-in-law Anita Owens Orf (Dick) of Columbia, SC; and many cousins, nieces and nephews that Barry stayed in touch with. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
Published in The State on Sept. 22, 2019