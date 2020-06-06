William David May COLUMBIA - William David May, 97, of Columbia passed Friday, May 22, 2020. Mr. May was born on February 6, 1923 in Calhoun County, Arkansas to the late Mr. and Mrs. John P. May. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Inez Moss May. Mr. May is survived by his daughter Lala Bowman (Jim) of Columbia, SC. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park in Black Mountain, NC



