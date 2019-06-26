William David Rickards, Jr. ELGIN - A funeral service for William David Rickards, Jr., 73, who passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel with Pastor Daniel M. Griffin officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Greenhaven Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. Mr. Rickards was born on November 21, 1945 in Union, SC, the son of James and Flossie Mae Gregory Whiting. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Teresa Raulerson. Survivors include his wife, Anne Neeley Rickards; daughters, Falynn Alexandria Rickards, Tara Lang (Jason); sons, Charles David Rickards, William Adam Rickards; grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Olivia and Caroline Lang, Stanley Raulerson; siblings, Gail White (Eddie), Ricky Rickards, Terry Wayne Whiting (Libby), James Whiting, Jr. (June); and many extended family members. Memorials may be made in David's honor to Harmony Baptist Church, 998 Tookiedoo Lane, Elgin, SC 29045 or to JDRF of South Carolina. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on June 26, 2019