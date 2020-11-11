1/
William Donald "Billy" Easterly
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Billy" Donald Easterly
July 24, 1964 - November 8, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - William "Billy" Donald Easterly, 56, died Sunday November 8, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland.
Born July 24, 1964, at Yakota AFB, Japan, he was the son of the late William V. Easterly and the late Donna Green Easterly. As a young child, Billy's family moved to Sumter. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1982 and joined the U.S. Navy. Following his service, Billy began a career in carpentry. He was a gifted carpenter who could build and fix anything. He was also a talented musician. He played the clarinet and baritone in school and was a self-taught guitarist. He loved to sit and play music with friends. Billy was a hard-working man, always the problem solver in any situation. He was full of love and devotion to his family and always wanted to do for others. He had the utmost respect for everyone he came across. He will be missed by a lot of people.
Survivors include two sons, William David Easterly of Columbia, and Dillon James Easterly of Rembert; two sisters, Kathy E. Martin of Blythewood, and Lori E. Field (Mike) of Sumter; his special friend, Lydia Bias of Columbia; and his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Bill was the closest thing to a father I've had these past 3 years. We had our disagreements and moments but there was always an apology and love following. He made my motherand children happy and he will always be remembered. My children loved him and enjoyed being around him. There was never a dull moment with him in our life. R.I.P.
Abbi
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved