William "Billy" Donald Easterly

July 24, 1964 - November 8, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - William "Billy" Donald Easterly, 56, died Sunday November 8, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland.

Born July 24, 1964, at Yakota AFB, Japan, he was the son of the late William V. Easterly and the late Donna Green Easterly. As a young child, Billy's family moved to Sumter. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1982 and joined the U.S. Navy. Following his service, Billy began a career in carpentry. He was a gifted carpenter who could build and fix anything. He was also a talented musician. He played the clarinet and baritone in school and was a self-taught guitarist. He loved to sit and play music with friends. Billy was a hard-working man, always the problem solver in any situation. He was full of love and devotion to his family and always wanted to do for others. He had the utmost respect for everyone he came across. He will be missed by a lot of people.

Survivors include two sons, William David Easterly of Columbia, and Dillon James Easterly of Rembert; two sisters, Kathy E. Martin of Blythewood, and Lori E. Field (Mike) of Sumter; his special friend, Lydia Bias of Columbia; and his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store