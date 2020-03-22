Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William DuBose Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

William Porcher DuBose, Jr. COLUMBIA - William Porcher DuBose, Jr., 87, of Columbia, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born on October 6, 1932, he was a son of the late William Porcher DuBose, Sr. and Carroll Jones DuBose. Mr. DuBose grew up in Columbia, attended A.C. Moore Elementary, Hand Junior High, and Columbia High School. He later achieved his Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Tech in 1954. That same year, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Ella Averyt. Serving in the United States Air Force, he flew missions in the B-47 Stratofortress for Strategic Air Command, and afterwards employed his engineering expertise with Worthington Corporation in New Jersey, where his first project was installing the air-conditioning system atop the Pan Am Building in New York City. He attended night classes at New York University, earned his MBA in 1969, and launched a rewarding career of over 40 years serving clients as Senior Executive Vice President with Inverness Counsel investment managers in New York until his retirement, when he and Ella returned at last to Columbia in 2012 to be with family. He loved trips with Ella to France, touring the vineyards with a Michelin Guide in hand to savor fine cuisine, the perfect wine, and each other's company. He was a member of Les Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, The Racquet and Tennis Club of New York, and the Cotillion of Columbia. He served on the Board of Directors of Colonial Life Insurance from 1978 to 1993; and served for many years as treasurer for the Episcopal Diocese of Newark (NJ) with his friend and pastor, Bishop John Shelby Spong. He is survived by his wife, Ella Averyt DuBose; brother, Carroll Jones DuBose (Deanie); sister, Virginia DuBose Tuller; son, William Porcher DuBose III (Leigh); daughters, Beverley Gayle DuBose and Dorothy DuBose Engsberg (Towson); grandchildren, Robert DuBose Matlock, Margaret Porcher Matlock (Josh Long), Beverley Alice Matlock, William Porcher DuBose IV, and Sarah Averyt Matlock; niece, Virginia Beverley Allen Tuller; as well as his nephew, Carroll Jones DuBose, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by niece, Sarah Lawton DuBose and nephew, William Porcher DuBose Tuller. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service, with a memorial celebration to follow at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce further plans. The family wishes to thank the many Solutions for Living at Home partners who have assisted with "Gaga's" care. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Prisma Health Midlands Foundation, 1600 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201 to support the work of Prisma's hospice professionals. Memories and condolences may be shared at

