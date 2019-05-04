Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Duffy Sr.. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

William John "Bill" Duffy, Sr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for William John "Bill" Duffy, Sr., 89, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial at the graveside. Mr. Duffy passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Jamaica, New York on April 25, 1930, he was a son of the late John M. Duffy and Helen Flynn Duffy. He lived in Rockville Center, NY and grew up in Columbia. William was a 1947 graduate of Dreher High School and attended the University of South Carolina. William retired after many years as an area sales representative for Pennington Seed of Columbia and Madison, GA. He was a member of the SC Air National Guard and served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis DeSales and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bishop England Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post 6, as well as various business organizations. Surviving are his son, J. Michael "Mike" Duffy of Columbia and many nieces and nephews all over the U.S. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Sybil Graham Duffy; son, William J. Duffy, Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Doug Corley, and Kay and Arnold Muir. Memories may be shared at

