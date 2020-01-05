William Thomas "Tim" Dugan LEXINGTON William Thomas "Tim" Dugan, 73, passed away surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of nearly 51 years, Glenda Schwartz Dugan; daughter, Gwen Dugan Morris (Zane); son-in-law, Zane Morris, Sherry Dugan Keel, William "Billy" Dugan; daughter-in-law, Abby Wise Dugan; grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor and Tyler Keel, Savannah and Chloe Morris, Jacob and Karl Dugan; brothers, Wilford T., Jr. and Jackie Dugan. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5:00 7:00 pm at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.caughmanlexington.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020