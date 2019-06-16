William Jones Dunbar, Jr. COLUMBIA - William Jones Dunbar, Jr., 76, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Aiken, SC, he was a son of the late William J. Dunbar and Ann McNair Dunbar. A member of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, he was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed gardening and loved to travel. Surviving are his wife, Michele W. Dunbar of Columbia; daughters, Wendy Sherman (Matt) of Blythewood, and Caroline Peek (Russell) of Clemmons, NC; four grandchildren, Will and Molly Sherman, and Wesley and Emma Peek; sisters, Anne Mayenschein and Virginia Frederick (Jimmy); brother, Wallace Dunbar (Mary Kay); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his doctors and caregivers for their excellent care during his illness. Services will be private at a later date. Memorials may be made to Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29229. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on June 16, 2019