William E. Taylor, Jr. LEXINGTON-Funeral service for William E. Taylor Jr., 74, will be held at 2pm on Thursday June 27, 2019 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church with Pastor Jason Antley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until 1:45pm prior to the service at the church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church building fund. Bill was born in Columbia, SC on June 11, 1945. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1963 and attended USC for several years before starting his career with the SCDOT. He later retired from the SCDOT after 50 years of service. He was an avid hunter, was very devoted to his church where he served in many capacities and he loved Gamecock sports. Bill was also one of the founding members of the Mid Carolina Bass Masters fishing club with a honorary lifetime membership. He enjoyed spending time with family, going to the beach and marking things off his bucket list. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dianne, and sons, Lance Klinger (Bridgette) and William Taylor, both of Lexington. He loved his grandchildren, Kristen Klinger, Corey Klinger, Kylie Emma June, Matthew Klinger, Natalie Sarah Elizabeth, Alice Mae, great-grandson Landon Nathaniel and numerous cousins and close friends. Bill was predeceased by his mother Elizabeth S Taylor, father William "Pokey" Taylor and sister Sarah Maude Maltby. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on June 26, 2019